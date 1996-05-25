DOLE'S SUCCESSOR TAKES OFFICE

Lt. Gov. Sheila Frahm, a Kansas farm wife and school board member who went on to become the first woman majority leader of the state Senate, was appointed to Bob Dole's Senate seat Friday.

Republican Gov. Bill Graves selected the 51-year-old moderate Republican to serve until the seat is filled in the November election.

Although he said about 100 other candidates either called him or were suggested for the appointment, Graves said he chose his lieutenant governor simply because, "I know Sheila Frahm better than I know anyone in public service in Kansas."

Unlike Dole, who backs a constitutional amendment to ban abortion, Lt. Gov. Frahm is an abortion rights supporter.

At the Statehouse news conference held to announce her appointment, she said she intends to run in November for the two years remaining in Dole's term and, if she wins, will be a candidate for election in 1998 to a full six-year term.

Lt. Gov. Frahm must first win the GOP primary in August against U.S. Rep. Sam Brownback, R-Kan., so far the only other declared candidate for Dole's seat.

Dole issued a statement in Washington congratulating Lt. Gov. Frahm but did not comment on her qualifications.

Lt. Gov.'s Frahm's announcement could ignite one of the most contentious Republican primary races in years in Kansas: Lt. Gov. Frahm represents the moderate wing of the state party, while Brownback represents the social conservative wing, which strongly opposes abortion.