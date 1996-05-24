'CASH, PLEASE, AND FORGET THE REST' GOVERNMENT COOPERATION IS MORE THAN TAKING GIFTS

IN THEIR budget decisions, Buffalo Common Council members signaled that they would rather hold on to city jobs than work cooperatively with Erie County to get city government on a sound structural footing.

They showed that they would rather retain political supporters on the city payroll than grab the county's much-needed helping hand.

The Council has erred badly.

County Executive Gorski last month made a series of proposals to the city, each of which helped the city budget in some way. Gorski was not wildly enthusiastic about making the offers, and his proposals were certainly not as far-reaching as they might have been. But they were a start. They churned up momentum for other cooperative ventures that both recognize Buffalo's stiff financial problems and recognize that the city is part of Erie County.

The one proposal that involved a direct outlay of money from the county was readily accepted by the Council. The city will get about $1.2 million for snow removal and street maintenance. That was an easy call. Hey, who wouldn't accept a gift of $1.2 million?

But the other proposals, all of which took jobs out of the city's jurisdiction, were kissed off by the Council with little thought. The most consequential was a plan to take garbage collection and recycling out of city government and create a special county-run district to handle the job. Instead, the Council decided to create a city district.

Both district plans involve fees paid by owners of all property, including the tax-ex

empt. The big difference is that going to a county-run district would have put the city sanitation workers in a county worker union with county work rules. In a twinkling, the city would have been well rid of the ingrained "incentive" system that lets sanitation workers quit for the day when their routes are done. Commonly, that's well short of the full day's work the county would require.

No wonder the sanitation workers' union fought against the county plan. But why did the Council members so quickly dismiss it?

The city did get an agreement from the union to talk about work rules in a negotiating context, but the Council lost its hammer when it passed a budget without the county district.

In her budget message, Council Majority Leader Rosemarie LoTempio asserted: "The consensus of this body is that the city can do a better job (than the county) at a lower cost."

Since the county won't be doing the job, it's impossible to judge the accuracy of her self-serving boast, but City Hall had better find a way to cut costs. Having jettisoned a plan to get rid of the "incentive" system, it's now incumbent on the Council to see to it there are suitable economies somewhere in the sanitation operation.

Whether it finds garbage economies or not, however, the Council has badly wounded the chances of essential county help in the future. Gorski and his staff worked hard to produce their offers. While Mayor Masiello put them in his version of the budget, the Council dumped them. Gorski has every reason to not bother again.