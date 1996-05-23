NIAGARA FALLS POLICE CALLS

TUESDAY

P.M.

2:24 -- 520 Hyde Park Blvd., Public Safety Building, arrest. Doris L. Mayl, 43, of Expressway Village, charged with failure to pay parking tickets.

2:30 -- 1925 Welch Ave., harassment. Robert J. Costa said two youths used abusive language to him.

3 -- 492 24th St., arrest. Michael D. Snider, 30, charged with petit larceny.

3:55 -- 259 15th St., burglary. Roberto Torres a paging device was stolen from his home.

4 -- 1600 DeMunda Ave., arrest. Elizabeth A. Sharpe, 26, charged with criminal mischief, burglary and failure to pay parking tickets after Charles T. Foshee of Linwood Avenue said he saw Ms. Sharpe enter his apartment.

4:10 -- 637 1/2 22nd St., burglary. Lennon L. Carr of Memorial Parkway said someone broke a lock on his garage, entered and stole a portable battery charger, a power generator, a welder, two floor jacks, a jack stand, three drum pullers, two torque wrenches, two timing lights and three spray paint guns.

4:30 -- 631 20th St., larceny. Judy A. Bielick said a man cashed a $554 check belonging to her without her permission.

4:54 -- 32C Southgate, Unity Park, criminal mischief and menacing. Latonya J. George said a man tore a door screen, and threatened her with a board.

5:50 -- 2477 Willow Ave., attempted arson. Alfred J. Chiodo said someone threw a firebomb behind his residence.

6 -- 520 Hyde Park Blvd., arrest. Leo Presley III, 21, of 16th Street, charged with two counts of failure to appear in court.

6:20 -- 1000 Portage Road, Tops market, arrest. Stanley L. Prater, 41, of College Avenue, charged with petit larceny.

6:33 -- Main Street and Bath Avenue, criminal mischief. Michael S. Goodson of Anoaka, Minn., said a boy or boys threw a rock at his truck, chipping the paint.

6:35 -- 1158 Ontario Ave., arrest. Calvin D. Porter, 36, of Crick Court, charged with menacing and resisting arrest after his sister, Robin D. Porter of Southgate, Unity Park, said he threatened to cut her.

7 -- 2721 Falls St., arrest. Robert M. Schmidt, 35, charged with assault.

8:20 -- 2540 Seneca Ave., larceny. Larry R. Emery of Alexander, said two license plates were stolen from his car.

8:35 -- 1300 block of Whitney Avenue, harassment. An 11-year-old boy said another boy choked him.

9 -- 2477 Independence Ave., harassment. Laura Elia said a locksmith she summoned called her a profane name after she refused to pay for the service call when she gained entry on her own.

9:25 -- 1716 Elmwood Ave., burglary. Paul A. Mattuccilli said someone broke into his garage and stole a lawnmower.

9:45 -- 900 block of Ferry Avenue, arrest. Ronnie D. Johnson, 37, of Memorial Parkway, charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and failure to appear.

9:47 -- 2026 Grand Ave., harassment. Diana J. Hermanson of Pine Avenue said a boy pushed and punched her 11-year-old son.

10:30 -- 22nd Street and Grand Avenue, assault. A 14-year-old girl said two boys punched and kicked her.

11:05 -- 22nd Street and Grand Avenue, harassment. A 10-year-old girl said a man on a bicycle punched her in the face.

WEDNESDAY

A.M.

12:30 -- Ninth Street and Profit Avenue, arrest. Leroy H. Gibson, 41, of Orange Walk, charged on a bench warrant for failure to appear in court.

1:55 -- 19th and Niagara streets, arrest. Mark A. Moss. 36, of Falls Street, charged on a bench warrant for failure to pay a surcharge.

2:07 -- 1900 block of Falls Street, arrest. Joyanne E. Vail, 27, of Louisiana Avenue, charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, driving an unregistered motor vehicle, failure to stop at a sign and failure to pay a parking fine.

6:45 -- 2315 Pine Ave., Lomax Sports and Music, criminal mischief. Police noticed someone had thrown a brick through a window.

8:25 -- 520 Hyde Park Blvd., arrest. Gail E. Wilson, 44, of Porter Center Road, Lewiston, charged with falsely reporting an incident.

9:20 -- 520 Hyde Park Blvd., arrest. Michael D. Gandy, 35, of North Avenue, charged with petit larceny.

9:40 -- 1419 18th St., aggravated harassment. Charles Hinks of 60th Street, owner of Charlie's Action Auction, said a woman has been calling his business repeatly to harass one of his employees.

9:50 -- 520 Hyde Park Blvd., arrest. Frank J. Colavecchia Jr., 21, of Packard Road, charged with assault after Gene J. Campbell of River Road said Colavecchia punched him in Lefty's Sports Bar on May 21.

10 -- 229 Pierce Ave., aggravated harassment. Delina M. Klick said someone has been making 10 to 20 hang-up telephone calls to her home daily for past two weeks.

10:30 -- 2241 Cudaback Ave., larceny. Lucille Lamb said two men visiting her took 24 prescription pills.

10:52 -- 520 Hyde Park Blvd., arrest. Renee C. Cornelius, 29, of Lockport Street, charged with failure to pay a fine.

11:15 -- 520 Hyde Park Blvd., arrest. Kenneth E. Sistrunk, 23, of South Avenue, charged with harassment.

11:15 -- 2200 block of Grand Avenue, harassment. Cindy A. Stone of Grand Avenue said a man bruised her arm.

11:35 -- Lockport Street and South Avenue, arrest. Shawn Duryea, 18, charged with failure to pay fines.

11:56 -- 231 Third St., petit larceny. Norman C. Beerwort of Manotick, Ont., said someone stole a video camera and a 35mm camera from his van.

P.M.

12:19 -- 7611 Buffalo Ave., Docker's bar, harassment. Stephanie A. Batarlo of Pershing Avenue said a woman ran across the bar and began punching her in the face.

1:36 -- 747 100th St., illegal dumping. Jeff Principe, director of maintenance for Love Canal Area Revitalization Agency, said someone dumped tree trimmings and a snow fence on agency land.

1:50 -- 10th and Niagara streets, arrest. Paul A. Smith, 27, of Buffalo, charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance.

2:11 -- 571 Third St., aggravated harassment. Timothy B. Sharpe said a woman and a man have made about 100 annoyance telephone calls to him over the past six months.

2:20 -- 4839 University Court, aggravated harassment. Mary V. Albright said someone has been making annoyance telephone calls to her home for the past month.

2:30 -- 520 Hyde Park Blvd., arrest. Rebecca A. Hamilton, 18, of North Avenue, charged with criminal mischief.

2:45 -- 19th Street and Whitney Avenue, arrest. Margerie A. Sams, 34, of Whitney Avenue, charged with disorderly conduct.

3:15 -- 643 69th St., arrest. Tammy L. Adkins, 21, charged with reckless endangerment.

3:15 -- 7436 Buffalo Avenue, LaSalle Middle School, petit larceny. Aaron W. Quast of 68th Street said someone stole his bicycle's rear tire and rim.

3:30 -- 505 Apple Walk, harassment. Tonya L. Faison said a woman engaged her in a physical altercation in the apartment complex parking lot.