MAN WITH KNIFE TAKES CASH FROM NIAGARA ST. STORE

A man armed with a large butcher knife stole an undetermined amount of cash early today from the Convenient Food Mart at 959 Niagara St., according to police.

The thief, an Hispanic male with hair shaved from the sides of his head and a ponytail, entered the store at 12:35 a.m., walked behind the counter and demanded money, officers said. Described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall and wearing a green shirt with a hood, the robber then fled on foot.