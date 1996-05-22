PUNXSUTAWNEY MAN FACES WELFARE CHARGE

A man from Punxsutawney, Pa., has been arrested for stealing $4,691.80 in public assistance money and food stamps from the county Social Services Department, police said Tuesday.

Thomas E. Mercer, 50, is charged with third-degree grand larceny, offering a false instrument for filing and misuse of food stamps after he was accused of applying for and accepting $2,901.80 in public assistance and $1,790 in food stamps in 1993 and 1994 without declaring $18,862 he received in a lawsuit settlement, police said.