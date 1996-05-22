GUNMAN THREATENS CLERK IN CHEEKTOWAGA HOLDUP

A man put a gun to the head of a Cheektowaga store clerk Tuesday morning and grabbed an undetermined amount of cash during a robbery at the Wilson Farms convenience store, 2761 Harlem Road, police said.

Two men entered the store shortly before noon Tuesday. One of the men jumped over the counter, held the clerk at gunpoint, then grabbed the money from the register, said Lt. Cheryl Rucinski.

The two men fled and were picked up by someone driving a white four-door Grand Am, which was seen heading west on George Urban Boulevard toward Buffalo.