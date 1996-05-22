AROUND & ABOUT

Sam Torrance splashed into the water three times and still beat fellow Scot Colin Montgomerie, 3 and 1, to win the European stage of the Andersen Consulting World Championship in Thame, England. The 42-year-old Ryder Cup player advanced to the world finals at Scottsdale, Ariz., in January against the winners of the U.S., International and Japanese sections. . . . Ed Baird, sailing coach for victorious Team New Zealand in the 1995 America's Cup, was named skipper for PACT 2000's entry in the next America's Cup. PACT 2000 will represent the New York Yacht Club in the America's Cup off Auckland, New Zealand, in 2000. . . . Former Nebraska football player Christian Peter was sentenced to 10 days in jail and ordered to pay a $300 fine for disturbing the peace in Kearney, Neb. Prosecutors said Peter grabbed Janelle Mues, 21, around the neck hours after a football boosters banquet on March 2. . . . Fred Taylor, 71, who won 297 games in 18 years as Ohio State's basketball coach, was in fair condition at Columbus' Riverside Methodist Hospital, recovering from surgery for a brain aneurysm.

ON AIR

Television

AUTO RACING: NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 pole qualifying, 7 p.m., Empire; ARCA 400, 8 p.m., Empire.

BASEBALL: Chicago Cubs at Atlanta Braves, 1:05 p.m., WTBS; California Angels at Baltimore Orioles, 7:30 p.m., ESPN; Oakland A's at New York Yankees, 7:30 p.m., MSG; New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers, 10:30 p.m., ESPN.

SOCCER: UEFA Champions League Final -- AFC Ajax vs. FC Juventus, 2:25 p.m., ESPN.

Radio

BASEBALL: Toronto Blue Jays at Chicago White Sox, 2:05 p.m., 710; Milwaukee Brewers at Cleveland Indians, 7:05 p.m., 1330; Buffalo Bisons at Omaha Royals, 8:05 p.m., 1520.