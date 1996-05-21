WATER BOARD IS PROUD OF MAKING PROGRESS FOR COUNTY

I would like to express my appreciation for the opportunity of having served the rate-payers of the Erie County Water Authority as a commissioner for the past eight years.

During my tenure, I worked hard with my fellow commissioners to achieve higher standards of water quality for our consumers, establishing a state-of-the-art water quality laboratory with special emphasis on giardia and cryptosporidium detection and control. Today, the authority performs over 69,000 water quality tests per year and has testing and research contracts from the American Waterworks Association Research Foundation and over 85 other major cities in the United States, including New York City. The ECWA Lab generates over $1.5 million in testing contracts, helping the authority to control rate increases.

Careful financial management was another priority. In the early 1990s, the commissioners reorganized the financial management of the authority, and our independent auditing firm of Price Waterhouse wrote that our reforms were among the "most positive developments at the authority in our 40 years of association." I am very proud that last year we were able to pass on the benefits to our rate-payers with the first water-rate reduction in the history of all water supplies in Erie County.

Professionalizing our staff was another significant reform. Our financial management was placed in the hands of CPAs; professional engineering licences became a requirement for engineering department heads; and four Ph.D.s were added to our staff. Key positions in the Erie County Water Authority are now filled by national recruitment.

But I am most proud of the work we undertook most recently: consolidation discussions with the City of Buffalo that offer great promise of savings for both parties, as well as improvement in service and water quality for Buffalo. I urge the incoming commissioners to continue our fledgling efforts toward consolidation and carry our legacy of quality to new consumers and new heights with a new spirit of cooperation.

I wish to commend the full staff and employees of the Erie County Water Authority for their excellent work and dedication and extend my best wishes to Commissioners Mark Patton and Robert Lichtenthal.

VINCENT J. SORRENTINO

Hamburg