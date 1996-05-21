FRONTIER CENTRAL BUDGET TO BE VOTED WEDNESDAY

Voters will decide Wednesday on a $4.5 million budget package that could increase the tax rate in the Frontier Central School District by 56 cents per $1,000 of assessed valuation from the current $16.21.

The 3.5 percent tax-rate increase was reduced from an earlier 5.3 percent increase when officials trimmed $150,000 from appropriations for the Buildings and Grounds Department, eliminated two elementary teaching positions and reduced expenditures by $80,000 for special education and by $80,000 in proposed expansion for interscholastic sports.

Voting will be held from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the high school, Cloverbank, Blasdell and Pinehurst elementary schools, and the Woodlawn Fire Hall.

The budget reflects an estimated $19.2 million in state aid, approximately $15,000 less than the current budget.

Incumbent Trustee Paul Pellicano is unopposed in his bid for a third five-year term.