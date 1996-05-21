DEVELOPER, CITY DIFFER ON SOUTH BLOCK

The attorney for a Lockport developer said in State Supreme Court Monday that the installation of a 40-foot basement footer is an indication that the developer intended to live up to his agreement with the City of Lockport.

The city was in court trying to force the developer, Elmer Granchelli, to repay the city $250,000 it had advanced him for construction of a commercial building on what is known as the South Block at Main Street near Locust Street in Lockport. The city also is seeking $349,310 for breach of contract.

John J. Ottaviano, corporation counsel for the city, said Granchelli agreed to start construction on the South Block by May 1, 1996. He said the city, in 1995, tore down two buildings and gave Granchelli $250,000 for the improvements to the block.

"He poured a 40-foot foundation and quit," Ottaviano said. "The pouring of that wall is a sham."

Ottaviano asked State Supreme Court Justice Jacqueline M. Koshian to "bring this 20-year-old nightmare to an end."

Peter S. Gilfillan, Granchelli's attorney, asked Justice Koshian to extend the negotiated completion date. She reserved decision pending submission of additional papers.