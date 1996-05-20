RING LEGEND CARR WAS AN INTERVIEW FOR THE AGES

Notebook and pen were the tools of a newspaper reporter before the tape recorder came into vogue. Sometimes I wish I had been more careful about saving interview tapes over the years. It would be a laugh now, for instance, to hear one of those Hank Bullough postgame news conferences when he coached the Bills, such as the day he proclaimed that a long pass play by the New York Jets "took the sails out of our wind."

Another I wish I had saved was an interview two years ago with Red Carr, the manager of two Buffalo boxing champions -- Jimmy Goodrich and Jimmy Slattery -- in the 1920s. Carr died last week, five weeks before his 102nd birthday.

Any oral history of sports in Buffalo in the 20th century would be incomplete without an interview with Carr. He was a historically significant figure in Buffalo sports, a link to another era.

The '20s were a decade of larger-than-life heroes in sports and other areas of life. It was an age of hype, a preview of what was to come in the age of television. The decade's sports legends included Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig and the '27 Yankees in baseball, Red Grange and the Four Horsemen of Notre Dame in football, Walter Hagen and Bobby Jones in golf, Bill Tilden and Helen Wills Moody in tennis and Man O' War and Gallant Fox in horse racing.

However, boxing may have been bigger than any of the other sports in that decade. It was the time of Jack Dempsey and Gene Tunney, Harry Greb, Mickey "The Toy Bulldog" Walker and Benny Leonard, and Red Carr was right there in the middle of it. It seems amazing when you think that until last week, he was still with us.

Carr was interviewed two years ago, the day it was announced that he would enter the Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame in the class of 1994. It was just a few weeks before his 100th birthday but Carr's mind was still sharp and alert.

"I was lucky to develop two champions," Carr said. "I wasn't just a second or a guy who would put a Q-tip behind the ear."

Goodrich was his first champion, winning an elimination tournament run by the New York State Boxing Commission for the world lightweight championship. Goodrich won it by knocking out Stan Loayza of Chile in 1925, but lost the title to Rocky Kansas of Buffalo a year later in a 15-round decision here.

Slattery outpointed Maxie Rosenbloom over 10 rounds to win the light heavyweight title in 1927 in Hartford, Conn. He lost it later that same year to Tommy Loughran in a 15-round decision. He regained the New York version of the world title in 1930 before losing it to Rosenbloom.

You got the sense talking to Carr that Slattery was his favorite of the two champions. Slattery was difficult to handle and had a reputation for enjoying the good life. But he also had certain flair in the ring.

Carr merely said this about Goodrich:

"He was a clean-living fellow. He was a mechanical fighter, but he would take a punch."

There was more excitement in his words, however, when he spoke of Slattery.

"Slattery was natural-born," Carr said. "He had a style of his own. He used to fight with his hands down and he'd counter and depend on speed. The sportswriters in New York couldn't believe it -- a guy with his hands down and you couldn't hit him."

In a 1984 interview with former Buffalo News boxing writer Frank Wakefield, Carr was even more explicit.

"There never will be another Slattery," he said. "He was in a class by himself and he could have gone on winning until old age cut him down if he had trained as hard as he played."

Carr grew up around Buffalo's old boxing clubs, which staged weekly shows. He fought locally until entering the Army during World War I. He then boxed in bouts at American Expeditionary Forces camps in France because it kept him out of kitchen detail and drills and because he ate better. By the time he came home, he was arranging bouts at embarkation camps.

When he returned home, Carr went back to the ring at local clubs, but after being overmatched against opponents, he wised up. "There is nobody braver than a hungry manager," Carr would often say. "Outside the ring, you don't get punched."

Carr soon began managing fighters and his first clients were two good ones, Goodrich and Johnny Paske, a local middleweight. With their talent and Carr's maneuvering in the shark's den that boxing was then, they soon became main-event fighters at local clubs.

He had low regard for the modern fighters. "The fighters today, they get hit so much. . . . Half of them shouldn't be allowed to fight. . . . Everybody's got a title for chrissakes."