MAN, WIFE FACE CHARGES OF SEXUALLY ABUSING GIRLS

A Fillmore Avenue couple was arraigned Tuesday on child-sex abuse and endangerment charges for a series of alleged attacks on two young girls over the last year.

John Spivey, 28, is charged with sodomy, sex abuse, attempted sex abuse and child endangerment for allegedly molesting an 11-year-old and a 10-year-old.

He pleaded innocent before State Supreme Court Justice Penny M. Wolfgang, who ordered him held in lieu of $25,000 bail. Authorities said he also is on probation on bad-check charges.

His wife, Olive Spivey, 43, is charged with child endangerment for allegedly forcing one of the girls to drink beer 15 months ago in her former flat on Seneca Street. She pleaded innocent and was allowed to remain free on her own recognizance.