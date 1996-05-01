ARMED ROBBERS TIE UP 28 IN MARKET

Four gunmen tied up 28 employees at a new upscale Long Island supermarket before fleeing with $17,000 in cash, Nassau County police said Tuesday.

Two of the suspects, wearing aprons and baseball caps emblazoned with the store's name, Fresh Fields, buzzed the back door of a store in Munsey Park at 4:30 a.m. Monday, according to Detective Sgt. Herb Daub. They said they were new employees reporting for work and were allowed to enter.

Once inside, they produced their guns and bound up a handful of employees. The other two suspects soon joined them.

One by one, as other employees reported for work, they were frisked for a key to the safe and then led back to the storage area and bound.

At 8 a.m., the assistant manager, who had a key and combination to the safe, arrived. They forced her to open the safe and took $17,000 in cash, Daub said.