WITH `COMATOASTER,' A GIANT LEAP FOR CRUNCHY FROG

Crunchy Frog is ready to escape the garage.

The young Buffalo band has been on a whirlwind career ride since it was formed a little more than a year ago. In 1995, the Frog stamped itself as one of Buffalo's rising young bands when it won the WBNY-FM radio battle of the bands. The group's cassette tape was named Local Record of the Year by The Buffalo News.

That's heady stuff for a new band, but now comes the hard part -- living up to expectations. Crunchy Frog more than succeeds in the release of the band's first CD, "Comatoaster."

The Frog formula remains the same, a tough, pop punk sound enhanced by lead singer/songwriter John DeStefano's biting lyrics. DeStefano plays the role of blue-collar existentialist, with lyrics like: "If I get what wanted/Would I still be bored?/

Finding solace swimming in/another distorted chord/ . . . Will my dreams someday materialize/so I can try life on for size?"

DeStefano pushes the lyrical envelope on "Shove" when he sings, against a slow rocking beat: "If I read more, would I be well-read/If I stop breathing then I'm probably dead/Deliberately undeliberate/

one man's genius is another man's idiot."

Crunchy Frog is far from a one-man act. "Ugly America," the band's most commercial and deepest song, sounds like the Clash meets the Beach Boys. The number showcases Joe Loschiavo's lead guitar, Kevin Ernst's bass and Jayme Kelly's drums.

Put it all together and you have Crunchy Frog, a band cursed and blessed with potential.

DeStefano keeps trying new sounds and ideas. He leans toward a reggae beat on "Severed Ties," but returns to the irresistible pop with the band's musical ID number, "It Ain't Easy Being Green."

Not everything works. "No Frills Refills" and "Ummm . . . " fail to match the depth of the other work on the CD. But the final cut, "Carrion Blues," is a local-rock masterpiece featuring DeStefano brimming with passion to go along with unrelenting guitars and drums.

Crunchy Frog continues to grow. If this local band gets a break, it may never have to play in a garage again.

Rating:*** 1/2 (of possible 5).