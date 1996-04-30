POLICE ARE HUNTING BANDIT IN HAIR SALON ROBBERIES

An employee of a downtown hair salon was robbed at gunpoint on Jan. 15, and law enforcement officials are seeking your help in tracking down the assailant.

Police say the bandit, who entered the salon on Main Street about 3:15 p.m., displayed a long-barreled handgun, demanded an undetermined amount of cash and fled on foot. The suspect is described as a white male, about 30 to 35 years old, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 240 pounds, with deep-set dark eyes, a mustache and average-length, curly dark hair.

Officials say a person similar in appearance, using the same techniques, robbed hair salons in the Town of Tonawanda and Cheektowaga in the past three months.

Also, there was a similar case in Niagara County, where the bandit is believed to have fled in a silver vehicle, possibly a four-door 1994 or '95 Chevrolet Caprice.

All of these cases may be related, and police warn that the suspect is armed and should be considered extremely dangerous.

