CORRECTIONS

New York State Regent Robert M. Bennett is currently president of the United Way of Buffalo and Erie County. Because of an editing error, Bennett's status with the agency was incorrect in a story Sunday on his address to the 23rd annual Parent Conference in the Buffalo Convention Center.

A story Thursday about a 15-gallon blood donor incorrectly listed the location of John F. Kennedy High School. It is in the Cheektowaga-Sloan School District but is located in Cheektowaga.

Dr. Adam Keller Ashton, quoted in an article last week on the "winter blues," is a psychiatrist. The article erroneously identified him as a psychologist.

The Buffalo News corrects published errors of substance. To request a correction, please notify the editor by writing to: One News Plaza, Box 100, Buffalo 14240. Or call The News at 849-4444 and ask to speak to the editor of the department in which the article was published. Or send your request via The News fax number, 856-5150.