MARIJUANA CHARGES FOLLOW ARREST FOR SPEEDING

A Buffalo motorist allegedly driving 50 mph in a 30 mph zone got more than a speeding ticket after he was stopped, police reported Sunday.

Officers from the Cold Spring Station said they observed Thomas Young, 38, of 157 Greenfield St. speeding at Michigan Avenue and Southampton Street at midnight Saturday.

After being pulled over, they said, Young failed a Breathalyzer test and was found driving with a license revoked because of a previous drunken-driving charge.

While at central booking, police added, Young was searched and found to have two plastic bags of marijuana. Young was charged with all four offenses and released on bail.