GOOD BENNETT BEACH DEAL IN SIGHT COUNTY GETS OWNERSHIP; CITY IS RELIEVED OF BACK TAXES

NOW THAT's better. After months of jockeying around, the politicos may get it right about Bennett Beach after all. The Erie County Legislature voted unanimously the other day for a plan that is on target in its essentials. County Executive Gorski, says a spokesman, is in favor. Now it's up to City Hall to recognize the plan's good sense.

Sandy Bennett Beach on Lake Erie is owned by the city even though it is some 25 miles away in the Town of Evans. It has a long history, but the short version is that the beach hasn't been open for public use for several years, and officials have been struggling to devise a takeover by the county government.

A key feature of the new plan gives the beach property to the county. Some in City Hall have viewed the beach as an asset that ought to be peddled for a price, but the county is going to be investing in improve

ments and ought to have ownership under such circumstances. Attempts at a lease were wrong-headed.

The proposed deal has a reverter clause that puts the beach back in city ownership if the county stops running it as a public facility. Fair enough. Furthermore, the city, if it wishes, can retain ownership of about 25 acres on the side of Lake Shore Road away from the lake.

Another important element relieves the city of paying any back property taxes on the beach. The county wanted to be reimbursed for about $60,000 that it had paid when town and school taxes became overdue. The beach should never have been taxed in the first place. Forgiving the tax now is a good gesture in return for the gift of the property to the county.

It's the right deal. City Hall should accept.