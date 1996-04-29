CANADA TOPS U.S. TO REACH QUARTERFINALS

Paul Kariya scored a hat trick to lead Canada to a 5-1 victory over the United States Sunday and into the quarterfinals of the World Ice Hockey Championships.

Canada's victory moved it into third place in Pool A with five points, just behind the United States. Russia finished atop the group with a perfect 5-0-0 record after routing Austria, 6-0.

In other games Sunday, in Pool B, the Czech Republic thrashed Italy, 9-5, and defending champion Finland tied arch-rival Sweden, 5-5.

The Czechs (4-0-1) finished atop their group followed by the Finns, Swedes and Italians.

Canada (2-2-1) barely qualified for the quarterfinals after being expected to be one of the strongest teams with an almost exclusively NHL roster.