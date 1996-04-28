HUCK REDUX THE `BUFFALO EDITION' OF THE GREAT AMERICAN NOVEL IS OUT -- THE LATEST VOLLEY IN THE NEVER-ENDING MARK TWAIN WARS

The Huck Finn wars never end. And just maybe that's the way it should be with the great masterpieces -- especially Mark Twain's "The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn" which, as the center of the American literary discovery of the century, is roiling the waters yet again.

The find -- the first half of Twain's original "Huck Finn" manuscript -- rests quietly now in the Buffalo and Erie Country Public Library where Twain and 19th century library benefactor James Fraser Gluck originally intended it to be. But with publication of the material in it, a new war seems to have been declared between the covers.

The spoils are immense. "The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn" is, by many lights, that mythical beast -- the Great American Novel. If such a hippogriff has ever roamed this earth, Mark Twain was its creator.

"All American literature comes from it," said Ernest Hemingway who went so deep into hyperbole as to call all of American literature before Huck "nothing." "No Huck, no Jim, no American novel as we know it" said Ralph Ellison.

Even those generally dismissive of Twain are awed by it.

"It has the serenity of a thing of genius," wrote V.S. Pritchett who, incredibly, considers the rest of Twain "tripe." "'Huckleberry Finn' takes the breath away. . . (It's) one of the funniest books in all literature and really astonishing in its variety of farce and character."

And yet there has never been a time since its first American publication in 1885 that it hasn't driven someone to pique -- or worse. Controversy has been its dustflap for more than a hundred years.

A mere month after it was published in America, the good trustees of the library of Concord, New Hampshire -- the home of Emerson, Thoreau and the Alcotts -- banned the book, a perfect and enduring illustration of Philip Rahv's "Palefaces and Redskins" theory of American literature if ever there was one. (Briefly and criminally oversimplified, Rahv separated American writers into "palefaces" who are genteel and Euro-derived and "redskins" who comprise the nativist, roughewn wild bunch.)

Libraries have banned "Huckleberry Finn" off and on ever since. School debates have erupted over it. The politically pious have inveighed against it. At least one black generation has understandably found an almost insurmountable difficulty in what Twain biographer Justin Kaplan has counted as "215 iterations" of the word "nigger", a word that has become as combustible as any in the language (as the O.J. Simpson trial more than proved).

The power of the book to amuse and to move is also its power to disturb and enrage. In its serenity and genius, it seems to ignite conflagrations everywhere. There is, then, perhaps no work of classic American literature that is more alive.

And now the new battle. It's between the extraordinary new "comprehensive edition" of Twain's masterpiece incorporating the manuscript now in the possession of the Buffalo and Erie Country Public Library (Random House, 419 pp., $25) and the keepers of the Twain flame at the Unviersity of California Press who have told Michele Slung of the Washington Post that

Twain would be "furious" at the new Random House edition. (To call it the "Buffalo Edition" of the novel would only be partial community chauvinism. It is our library where the manuscript rests and an exceptional community of mutually supportive local scholars who are responsible for the final version.)

Michael Patrick Hearn, editor of the "Annotated Adventures of Huckleberry Finn," says that "you're looking at the author in his underwear" by using Twain's original manuscript.

"Mark Twain in his underwear is still Mark Twain," says the new edition's editor, University of Buffalo professor Victor Doyno, sitting just a few feet away from its final resting place in the Buffalo and Erie County Public Library. "I believe the University of California project (a long-standing effort to publisher the definitive version of Twain's complete works) is a national treasure," says Doyno but in the new edition, "It's fun to see a writer at work. The book was changing on him."

Actually, greater claims for "The Buffalo Edition" can be made than that (of which more later).

Doyno, on brief acquaintance, seems a mild man of outsized scholarly passions and among the last members of the human race suited to be embroiled in any controversy at all, let alone one involving such money and front page stories and "The Today Show" where he is scheduled to appear May 14. (He also will discuss the new edition and sign books at the downtown library at 2 p.m. May 4 and at Border's Book Store at 7:30 p.m. May 7.)

The front pages are where the early battles in this particular war were fought. The October 1990 discovery of the manuscript in a trunk by Gluck's heirs was, among scholars, a spectacular one. What followed was a new kind of Huck Finn war.

It was to be auctioned at Sotheby's, most recently famous for peddling the haute-chotchkies of the Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis estate.

For 105 years, the first half of the original manuscript was thought to have been lost. And now it was to go to the highest bidder. When William Loos, curator of the Buffalo library's rare book collection, heard about it, he was flabbergasted. He got in touch with Roland Benzow -- attorney, former mayoral candidate and then chairman of the library board -- who, according to Loos, immediately "put his foot down" and told Sotheby's that any sale of the manuscript would be over his dead body (or the litigious equivalent).

A 17-month legal wrangle ensued, ending in our library taking possession, Random House getting publication rights and all worthy parties to derive some benefit from the new edition -- all except the proprietors of the University of California definitive edition who were left contemplating, from afar, the majesty of the resources of Random House and The New Yorker Magazine (where an early excerpt of the new material originally appeared).

A scholary wrangle -- even a gentle one -- is by no means the academic equivalent of theologians battling over the number of angels who could dance on the head of a pin.

Money, admits Random House editor Daniel Menaker (who was the one who appointed Doyno this edition's keeper) is what all of this falls back on. If the Random House Twain -- the Buffalo Twain -- gets a major toehold, it may well supplant other versions of "Huckleberry Finn" in libraries and school English courses. (This new edition also includes the original published illustrations, some of which are reproduced here.)

Some people -- though not Menaker or Doyno or anyone involved with the "Buffalo Edition" -- are now calling it "The Unexpurgated Huckleberry Finn." It's a scholarly error -- expurgation is something else altogether than self-censorship -- that's not only easy but almost justified, too.

Though Doyno would never make the argument, it's possible that Mark Twain is only properly dressed when in his underwear.

Whenever Twain revised, the public Twain -- whom Orwell termed "a licensed jester" -- was likely to take over from a more private and passionate and reckless one. Doyno points out that Twain -- whom he calls "Sam" from more than two decades of intimate scholarly acquaintance with the life and works of Samuel Langhorne Clemens -- was even known to write publishers in the South offering to take offending chapters out of his book. "He was just trying to sell books," says Doyno.

You could argue that the painstaking reviser, then, wasn't only a Flaubertian artist trying to "get it right" but a businessman and journalist tailoring his suit to the current fashion.

The least "politically correct" of all major American writers had a live-in censor in his very home, his beloved wife Livy who regularly dogeared the offending pages of Twain manuscripts. "Whenever you see Twain revising something," admits Doyno "it's a hot spot. There's been a temperature change."

The eternal question remains, then -- isn't it possible that the "hot" Twain of the unrevised manuscripts is the one who would want to be seen in an age that has long since discarded the Victorian socio/political niceties?

No one now believes, says Doyno, what literary critic Bernard DeVoto once believed -- that "Twain was a genius who never censored himself."

He censored himself all the time, as the darker, tougher material of the "Buffalo Edition" proves.

"We've moved away from the notion that the author's intention is unknowable," says Doyno. "You can learn a hell of a lot" from the original manuscript. Huck's father, for instance, was originally "found dead in a one-woman brothel," a passage just made for Livy's dog-earing and a perfect fate for Pappy Finn who, says Doyno "is a real bastard, Don Rickles with a hangover."

Twain, himself, was struggling against his own racism in the book, says Doyno after spending the better part of a professional life in "Sam's" world. In his later life, as failures and tragedies bedeviled him, a dark and dire and difficult Twain emerged both in his work and in his personality.

"He was a good hater," says Doyno. "Very few people would play billiards with him twice."

It would be a mistake to overemphasize what a radical departure "the Buffalo edition" is from earlier "Huckleberry Finns." The wonderful, roistering "Raftsman's Tale" for instance, was included in the book by Bernard DeVoto as far back as 1946 when he first compiled "The Portable Mark Twain."

And the new edition handles the new material with truly remarkable deftness -- demarcating with dashes the four major sections that deviate from what the world has generally considered "The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn" for over 100 years. A Huck purist need only skip over those sections to find the version that's over a century old.

Doyno's notes in the back are where one finds the smaller changes that can be found in the original manuscript.

The major stumbling block in any "Huckleberry Finn" -- Random House edition or any other -- is the terrible difficulty caused by that damnable word "nigger", even though the runaway slave to whom it it is applied -- Nigger Jim -- is one of the two most important and sympathetic black characters in 19th century American fiction.

That is the massive and magnificent irony of the book -- that the "sivilization" that this boy renounces is infinitely more vicious than his idyllic life with the supposedly primitive Jim. (V.S. Pritchett again: "If 'Huckleberrry Finn' is a great comic book, it is also a book of terror and brutality. Think of the scenes: Pap and d.t.'s chasing Huck around the cabin with a knife, Huck sitting up all night preparing to shoot the old man; Huck's early familiarity with corpses; the pig-killing scene; the sight of the frame house (evidently some sort of brothel) floating down the Mississippi with a murdered man in it; the fantastic events at the Southern house where two families shoot each other in vendetta; the drunken Boggs who comes into town to pick and quarrel and is eventually coolly shot dead before the eyes of his screaming young daughter by the man he insulted.")

Doyno points out that full perception of the ugliness of the word "nigger" is of relatively recent vintage. It has only been in the last 70 years that it has collided so jarringly with all notions of decency. (One of the Joseph Conrad's greatest novellas, for instance, is called "The Nigger of the Narcissus." A fin-de-siecle fantasy by the Wildean esthete Ronald Firbank is called "Prancing Nigger.")

Calling Jim "Nigger Jim" is the essence of "The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn." As Doyno says, "Let the American public read Twain and see how they have evolved over time."

He admits that there are problems teaching it to students younger than college age.

"Kids have to have a sense of irony to read it but kids don't really have a sense of irony until they're 17 or 18." Before that, he says, a manuscript so full of the word "nigger" is "like putting a hand grenade on the Thanksgiving table."

A perfectly Twainian irony is this: Among the events Random House orchestrated around the publication of the "Buffalo Edition" was a remarkable breakfast in which the "Huck Finn" commentaters included Menaker, Doyno, John Kenneth Gailbraith, Arthur Schlesinger Jr. and rapper Sister Souljah.

And some of the most trenchant comments of the morning -- by far -- were made by Sister Souljah, a passionate and exceptionally articulate admirer of the book and one on whom nothing seems to have been lost.

A good many of the white liberals on the panel couldn't pronounce her name properly but her ardor for this cardinal American book was truly extraordinary.

That's why in any forseeable America, "The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn" will be worth fighting over, however genteelly. It will even be worth a lifelong Twain scholar like Victor Doyno suddenly finding himself hustling books and stepping, on "Sam's" behalf, into the line of fire. (When he spoke of the book on a National Public Radio call-in show, a black caller told him that, in eighth grade, his class read the book aloud and, as the only black child in the class, he was asked, with appallingly insensitivity, to read Jim's lines.)

He has learned how much Huck's America has changed; and at the same time, how much it's still ours.