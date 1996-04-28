BLAST INVOLVING HELLFIRE MISSILE LEVELS MILITARY LABORATORY

An explosion at a military contractor Saturday leveled a two-story building housing a Hellfire missile and shattered about 50 windows in nearby apartments. No one was hurt.

Wyle Laboratories said the explosion occurred during routine testing of a small rocket motor, which was being investigated as the cause of the blast.

Employees were working on the missile but had left to get coffee before the 4:30 a.m. blast, the Huntsville Fire Department said.

The laser-guided Hellfire missile was carried on Apache helicopters during the Persian Gulf war and experienced accuracy and reliability problems, according to congressional investigators.