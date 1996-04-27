PATROL CAPTAIN DESCRIBES HIGGINS' TEMPER AS ROOKIE DEPUTY SHERIFF LABELED AS 'TOO AGGRESSIVE'

Timothy Higgins had trouble controlling his temper, was too aggressive and unable to cool off, and was seen as nasty and rude by the public, one of his former commanding officers testified Friday about Higgins' first months as a rookie deputy sheriff.

Capt. Lawrence Cousins, a member of the Sheriff's Department for 22 years and Higgins' patrol captain when Higgins was a rookie in 1987, appeared briefly on the witness stand in a Grand Island man's lawsuit against Higgins.

Cousins was called as a witness by the attorney for Paul Restey, a state employee who claims Higgins permanently injured his shoulder, to buttress Restey's claims that Higgins was out of control when he arrested Restey at his home Oct. 19, 1987.

Cousins' brief testimony followed extensive arguments in the chambers of State Supreme Court Justice Rose H. Sconiers as an assistant county attorney attempted to limit Cousins' testimony.

But before the trial broke for the weekend, the jury heard Cousins recite from evaluations made of Higgins, Sheriff Thomas Higgins' son, after he began his career in February 1987:

May 1987: "Deputy Higgins has to learn to control his temper. . ." from a report by Sgt. Charles Fink.

June 1987: "Has to learn when to back off. Is too aggressive at times and comes off poorly with citizens . . ." from a report by Fink.

July 1987: "Often deputy loses his temper with citizens/suspects and is unable to shift gears and calm down when the situation has become controlled. Also, sometimes his aggressive and authoritative nature is misconstrued by the public as nasty and rude. . ." from a report by Cousins.

Cousins said such evaluations are a consensus opinion of supervisors and the field officer, or veteran deputy, assigned to work with the new deputy.

Joseph D. Bermingham, Restey's attorney, is trying to show that Higgins received special treatment as the sheriff's son and that county officials were aware of what the lawyer claims is Higgins' short fuse.

Assistant County Attorney Lynn S. Edelman, who has succeeded in keeping from the jury details of three other brutality suits against Higgins that the county has settled for $57,000, is attempting to limit what Bermingham will be able to present to the jury about other incidents involving Higgins and the public.

Monday, the judge will hear further arguments in her chambers on Cousins' testimony, as well as that of another of Higgins' former bosses, Sgt. Richard Dobson, before the trial resumes.