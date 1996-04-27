Funeral services for Alice Clasper, a longtime resident of Niagara Falls, will be held Sunday in Sun City, Calif. She died at her home after a lengthy illness on Tuesday (April 23, 1996). She was 70.

Mrs. Clasper moved to Sun City when she retired in 1990.

Private internment at Acacia Cemetery is being planned for a later date.

Born in Scotland, she completed her education there and then moved to Niagara Falls with her husband, Robert. The couple celebrated their 47th anniversary in March.

She was a lifetime member of the Eastern Star and past president of the Women's Auxiliary to Clan MacKenzie, Order of Scottish Clans.

She is survived by her husband of Sun City; a daughter, Sandra of Ramona, Ca.; a son, Robert, Jr. of Colorado Springs, Col.; and four grandchildren.

[Christian].