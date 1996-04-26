TWO-YEAR FREEZE IMPOSED ON SUBDIVISIONS

The Town of Clarence has slapped a freeze on new residential growth that could last more than two years.

The moratorium, approved Wednesday by the Clarence Town Board, says the town won't accept any subdivisions not already in the review pipeline until July 1998.

The only way the freeze can be lifted sooner is if it is recommended by the town Planning Board chairman and a still-to-be-hired town planner, then approved by the Town Board.

Republican Councilman John F. Love introduced the moratorium measure, which was approved by GOP Councilman Daniel A. Herberger and Democratic Councilwoman/Deputy Supervisor Anne L. Case.

Absent were Democratic Supervisor Paul R. McCarthy, hospitalized since a heart attack April 15, and Democratic Councilman Daniel M. Gregorio, who is vacationing.

The moratorium doesn't affect individual residential lots or commercial developments, officials said.

The need for the moratorium on new subdivisions stems from a combination of factors, Love said. The town is in the midst of revamping its zoning ordinance, while also interviewing a half-dozen candidates to become the town's first full-time staff planner. The planner will probably want some input in the new zoning ordinance, Love said.

Meanwhile, records show 13 subdivisions already before the Planning Board. Of these, 12 -- totaling more than 1,000 building lots -- have been approved, Love noted.

"We're swamped," Herberger said Thursday.

Aggravating the town's ability to deal with the work, Herberger said, was a vacancy on the Planning Board and, indirectly, the election of McCarthy as supervisor.

The Town Board moved to shore up the short-handed Planning Board on Wednesday, appointing Patricia Powers to replace Dominic Cortese. Mrs. Powers, active in community activities for many years, served as deputy supervisor when Mrs. Case was supervisor in 1994-95.

However, the Town Board didn't replace McCarthy, the town's longtime zoning enforcement officer and Planning Board secretary, when he was elected to the town's top job in November. Consequently, "Paul was doing both," Herberger said.

The Clarence Building Department last year issued permits for 192 new single-family homes, compared to 165 in Amherst, its much larger neighbor.

However, Clarence's 192 permits for new homes did amount to a slackening in residential construction activity last year. Permits for 217 new homes were issued in 1994, preceded by 225 in 1993, 202 in 1992, 150 in 1991 and 180 in 1990.

But the pace has picked up again this year, with permits for 48 new homes issued through March 31, compared to 32 at the same time a year ago, Building Department records show.

Since the late 1980s, Clarence has operated under a self-imposed maximum of 300 new dwelling units per year, a ceiling never seriously approached.

The subdivision moratorium is the second in Clarence in recent years. On March 14, 1990, the Town Board declared a moratorium on the submittal of new subdivisions through Jan. 1, 1991.

At that time, 22 subdivisions with 1,700 lots were already in the review pipeline, straining the capabilities of the town planning, zoning and engineering offices.