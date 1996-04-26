BLUES

FREDDIE KING King of the Blues (EMI/Shelter Records D 203845). A double boxed set of Freddie King somehow got passed over last year, just as King seemed to be through much of his short career. But a man who was 6-feet-4 inches and played commanding guitar certainly laid legitimate claim to the title of "King of the Blues." This would have been a top-rated single disc, with King soaring through such blues standards as "Dust My Broom," "Worried Life Blues," "Key to the Highway," "Reconsider Baby" and "Tore Down" among them. In fact, if you've heard Eric Clapton do the blues lately, you realize how great an influence King was on Clapton's playing as well as his playlist. But King, who died far too young in 1976 at age 42, was going through an awkward period in the 1970s as his producers tried to move him more toward rock and R & B as the blues waned in popularity. The second disc in this set pales in comparison with the first. Even when he does "Hoochie Coochie Man," he never seems to catch fire. Rating: ***

JAMES COTTON Best of the Verve Years (Verve 314527371-2). James Cotton has always blown harp with a full set of lungs, but he was even more amazing nearly 30 years ago as heard in this collection of his first recordings on the Verve label. He doesn't break out the harp until the fourth cut on the disc, when he covers the old Sonny Boy Williamson tune "Don't Start Me Talking." Cotton takes a masterful 12-bar solo on the harp that goes so well he does another 12 bars right behind it. Cotton was yet another sideman for Muddy Waters, replacing Junior Wells, and played for Waters for a dozen years before he broke out on his own. Two of the sidemen on this recording are outstanding, Luther Tucker on guitar, a longtime Chess studio musician, and Albert Gianquinto on piano, cited by Carlos Santana as being a major influence on his style. The show stopper here is "The Creeper," a Cotton original that runs as a six-minute tutorial on blues harp. Rating: *** 1/2

TOMMY CASTRO Exception to the Rule (Blind Pig Records BPCD 5029). Tommy Castro is a guitar hero from California with a good solid band that would be a first-class blues group for a top singer. Castro's voice is pleasant enough, but you realize how little you miss him singing when he and his mates are jamming. That's especially true on "Can't Quit the Blues," a Buddy Guy mostly instrumental where Castro leads a horn section and an organ in a rousing rendition that ends too soon. Rating: ** 1/2

ERIC CLAPTON Crossroads 2, Live in the Seventies (Polydor/Chronicles 529 305). Four-CD collection detailing Eric Clapton's live work during the second half of the 1970s. Disco may have dominated music during that era, but Clapton made sure that rock guitar was alive and well. Clapton lives to his vaunted reputation with such standards as "Layla," "Badge," "Cocaine" and "Crossroads." Clapton also found a knack for turning slower numbers into hits. He's at his best on "Wonderful Tonight." Clapton displays his Top 40 mastery on such accessible tunes as "Lay Down Sally," and "I Shot the Sheriff." This collection of live work provides a worthy historical perspective. Rating: ****.

MARK KNOPFLER Golden Heart (Warner Bros. 46026). Dire Straits hasn't been heard from in nearly five years but the band's leader, Mark Knopfler, is back in solo form with this new work. The opening cut, "Darling Pretty," is classic Knopfler, soft, haunting and featuring a exquisite lead guitar. The rest of the album doesn't live up to that standard but Knopfler has his moments. "Imelda" is a rocking political commentary and "Golden Heart" possesses that wistful, dreamy Dire Straits' style. This isn't up to Dire Straits' classic "Brothers in Arms," but Knopfler stamps his mark on this new album. Rating: ***.

SON VOLT Trace (Warner Bros. 9 46010-2). Who says country isn't cool? Son Volt is a young band with an alternative feel and country sound. The group's remarkable album, "Trace," just might be a dark horse candidate as one of the big hits of 1996. Jay Farrar, vocals/guitar, Jim Boquist, bass, Mike Heidorn, drums and Dave Boquist, guitars, play with passion and grit. Son Volt can effortlessly move from the contemplative "Windfall" to the fast-moving "Drown." Son Volt seems determined to break the mold of being labeled a country rock band. "To this day there's a stigma attached to country music," Farrar has said. "I know a lot of it has to do with what comes out of Nashville -- which is completely justified." Son Volt just may change some of those notions and finally remove the stigma from the country music label for contemporary bands. Rating: ****.

(1) Always Be My Baby, Mariah Carey (Columbia). (2) Because You Loved Me, Celine Dion (550 Music). (3) Nobody Knows, The Tony Rich Project (Laface). (4) Ironic, Alanis Morissette (Maverick). (5) 1, 2, 3, 4 (Sumpin' New), Coolio (Tommy Boy).

(1) Evil Empire, Rage Against the Machine (Epic). (2) Jagged Little Pill, Alanis Morissette (Maverick-Reprise). (3) The Score, Fugees (Ruffhouse). (4) Falling Into You, Celine Dion (650 Music). (5) Borderline, Brooks & Dunn (Arista).

(1) You Win My Love, Shania Twain (Mercury). (2) My Maria, Brooks & Dunn (Arista). (3) Heart's Desire, Lee Roy Parnell (Career). (4) Heads Carolina, Tails California, Jodee Messina (Curb). (5) All I Want Is a Life, Tim McGraw (Curb).