HEROISM AND SURVIVAL

JAZZ< Anita O'Day was the first. Then came June Christy. And Jeri Sothern. And Chris Connor. And Ann Richards. And before you knew it, jazz was full of hip, sultry-voiced, daiquiri contraltos who sang cool. Even at the time -- in the '50's -- Chris Connor stood out from the ranks of what the time sometimes lumped together as the stereotypical "Kenton Band Chick." In her record of "I Miss You So", there was depth beneath the style, substance under the surface.

It wasn't really, then, that much of a surprise four decades later when Chris Connor survived as the hardiest and most acclaimed "Kenton band chick" of them all. What WAS extraordinary about her reputation was the fact that those once breezily dismissed "Kenton band chicks" has almost completely eclipsed in interest Kenton himself (who, despite his penchant for the mercilessly overblown, is ripe for clear-eyed reconsideration.) Those women that the world of jazz once condescended to rose steadily in esteem as feminism brought with it a full and powerful realization of how much jazz may have missed by not paying more attention to its women.

Out of that realization, Chris Connor now stands, in her unassuming way, as an authentic American heroine -- a survivor (capital S) who is still here and as good as ever if not better. She comes to the Calumet Arts Cafe to show us all why at 8 p.m. tonight and tomorrow.

-- Jeff Simon