WILLIAM F. SWEET JR., FEDERAL EMPLOYEE

William F. Sweet Jr., a 30-year employee of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and an artist, died Tuesday (April 23, 1996) in his Village of Hamburg home following a yearlong battle with cancer.

After starting with the Corps of Engineers as a draftsman, Sweet, 65, spent part of his career as an engineering technician in the Corps' regulatory branch. In that position, he remained in the Buffalo office but was responsible for issuing Corps permits for activities in the Ohio District. He retired a year ago.

Off the job, Sweet was a Civil War buff, a maker of wooden toys and an artist who was capable of working in a variety of media.

He enjoyed drawing with pen and ink, and one of his works, a sketch of the Hamburg railroad station, appeared on the cover of Model Rail Road Magazine.

Born in Buffalo, Sweet grew up in Lancaster. He was a graduate of Lancaster Central High School and studied building construction at the former Erie County Technical Institute, which later became Erie Community College. Sweet was a member for more than 40 years of Depew Masonic Lodge 823. He was active in St. James United Church of Christ, Hamburg, and the Ebenezer Sets Square Dance Club.

He is survived by his wife, the former Margaret Donaldson; two sons, Ronald of Hamburg and Robert; his parents, William and Grace of Lancaster; and a grandson.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in St. James United Church of Christ, 76 Main St., Hamburg. Burial will be in Lakeside Cemetery, Hamburg.

