TWAIN WINS TOP PRIZE

Canadian sensation Shania Twain won the top album trophy for "The Woman in Me" and was named best new female singer at the 31st annual Academy of Country Music Awards Wednesday.

"Wow!" exclaimed Twain, who was decked out in a revealing black and silver sequined gown to accept the latest in a string of honors for her breakthrough album.

"The Woman in Me" won the country album Grammy earlier this year, and Twain was the best new country artist at the American Music Awards in January.

Tracy Byrd's romantic ballad "The Keeper of the Stars" won song of the year.

Brooks & Dunn were awarded the top duet trophy for a second consecutive time, the eighth ACM win for Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn. They went into the show with the most nominations, with bids for top entertainer, album, single, duet and song.

The Mavericks won a second consecutive best group award, the group's third ACM trophy. Last year, they also won for top new group. Lonestar got the new group trophy and newcomer Bryan White got a standing ovation when his name was called for the new male artist award.