DISTRICT FEDERATION NAMES CONTEST WINNERS
Eighth District of the New York State Federation of Women's Clubs has selected the winners of its creative writing contest for clubwomen and high school seniors. First-place awardees will be judged at the state level and be announced at the federation's state convention May 5-8 in Cooperstown. Contest winners, listed in order of first, second and third-place rank, are:
Clubwomen poetry -- Julie A. Lockwood, Enquirer's Club, Randolph; Mary Lou Storrs, New Century Club, Lockport; Loeta O. Werren, Minerva Club, Sherman.
Student poetry -- Shannon G. Smith, Holland Central High School; Jessica Archer and Ginny Finch, both of Randolph Central High School. Student prose -- Jen Basillo, Ben Jamesson and Colleen Young, all Holland Central High.
