UB SCORES DUBIOUS DISTINCTION FOR BURGLARIES ON CAMPUS

Despite a decrease in campus burglaries across the nation, the number of burglaries at the University at Buffalo is rising and is, in fact, the highest in the state and one of the highest in the nation.

That was the finding in a report in the current issue of the Chronicle of Higher Education.

Only the University of California at Los Angeles, Yale University, the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, the University of Kansas and Michigan State University recorded higher numbers in 1993 or 1994, the Chronicle reported.

But UB might be the victim of its own honesty.

"We report everything," John Grela, UB's director of public safety, said, noting that the university adheres "strictly to the law" in reporting all crimes on UB's North and South campuses.

UB, according to Grela, had 210 reported incidents of burglary in 1993 and 217 in 1994, the years covered by the Chronicle.

In 1995, the number of burglaries on the two campuses was 220.

Directly below UB on the state list were Cornell University, with 118 burglaries in 1993 and 181 in 1994; Columbia University, with 163 in 1993 and 103 in 1994, and the State University at Albany, with 116 in 1993 and 155 in 1994.

"If someone enters and takes something from a dorm room, we consider it a burglary and a larceny," Grela said. "Others may report it as just a larceny."

The Chronicle, as well, warned that the numbers be approached with caution.

"Colleges with highly professional police departments may pursue crime more aggressively than do colleges that handle most incidents through a campus judicial system," the report said. "High numbers may not mean that a campus is less safe than others."

Buffalo State College also is listed among 831 campuses nationwide -- with enrollments of 5,000 or more -- that submitted copies of 1993 and 1994 crime reports to the Chronicle. Buffalo State is shown with 83 burglaries in 1993 and 58 in 1994.

Geneseo State College reported one burglary in 1993 and five in 1994.

The only other local institutions on the list are the Erie Community College North Campus, with no burglaries reported either year, and Niagara County Community College, with no burglaries in 1993 and one in 1994.

"We experience increases and decreases based on several factors," UB's Grela said. "Several years ago, we had an increase in burglaries because of a ring operating on campus stealing computers.

"Last year, we had room and office burglaries by a group targeting the medical school, walking into offices, stealing purses and small equipment."

As for alcohol-related arrests listed for Western New York institutions, UB had none in 1993 and three in 1994; Buffalo State had one each year; and Geneseo, ECC North and NCCC all had none.