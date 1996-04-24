BEN WRIGHT IN FORD CLINIC FOR ALCOHOL REHAB PROGRAM

Ben Wright, the CBS commentator removed from golf coverage after reportededly making disparaging remarks about women golfers and lesbians, entered an alcohol rehabilitation program earlier this month, according to a published report.

"He knew he had to do something," his wife, Kitty Wright, told Golfweek magazine. "He could not continue as he had been."

She said Wright, 63, entered the Betty Ford Center in Rancho Mirage, Calif., the first week of April. As a condition of his treatment, Wright was unavailable for comment, the magazine said.

Kitty Wright did not call her husband's condition life-threatening, but she said he was heading the wrong way.

"This has been kind of building up over time," she said. "Twenty-three years on the road and all the work he's done, all the parties and functions, they've taken a toll. And the last year has been very hard on him. He's been more and more depressed since the thing in Wilmington."

Wright's career began to unravel last May 12 in Wilmington, Del., during the McDonald's LPGA Championship when he was quoted by reporter Valerie Helmbreck in the News-Journal as saying, "Lesbians in the sport hurt women's golf," and "women are handicapped (in the golf swing) by having boobs."

Wright initially denied the report, but was later suspended indefinitely by CBS when Sports Illustrated reported that he had indeed made some of the comments.