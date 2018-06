A service of remembrance for Barbara Snyder Wintner, a former Lifestyles reporter with The Buffalo News, will be held at 7 p.m. May 13 in the Lippman Lounge of the Jewish Center Amherst Building, 2640 N. Forest Road, Getzville.

Mrs. Wintner, 45, of Chicago, died April 11, 1996. She was associated with The News from 1972 to 1985.

