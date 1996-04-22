THE JAZZ SINGER SIMPLE, NATURAL -- THAT'S THE SOUND OF CHRIS CONNOR

In 1952, when Chris Connor got her dream job as singer with the Stan Kenton orchestra, she was quaking on the bandstand.

"Every night my knees would be shaking," she admits. "There were 20 different musicians playing 20 different notes. I was nervous about what note to come in on. I was terrified."

She never guessed how long her career would continue, how lasting her talent would prove. Over the years, musical fashions changed. Yet Connor, 68, has not only endured -- she has triumphed.

Her low, steady voice is now one of the most admired instruments in jazz. Following her appearance this weekend in Buffalo, as part of the Artpark-at-the-Calumet series, she will start a stint at New York's famous Tavern-on-the-Green. After that, it's off to Carnegie Hall for a tribute to Ella Fitzgerald.

"Chris Connor is a great singer in the tradition of Anita O'Day," says Andy Vitello, a Buffalo jazz aficionado and concert promoter. "She does a wonderful job of varying her interpretation of lyrics -- which is what jazz is."

Connor speaks the way she sings -- economically, in subdued tones.

"I never took lessons," she says. "I like a natural singer better.

"I think trained singers think about the technical things that could get in your way. When I get up to sing I don't want to be thinking that much. I like to do it naturally."

Growing up in Kansas City, Mo., Connor learned by listening. Kansas City, with its rich musical heritage, teemed with activity. "They had all the big bands every weekend -- Claude Thornhill, Tommy Dorsey, Harry James, the Basie band," she recalls. "So I was very aware of great music and jazz.

"My favorite singers then are still my favorite singers: Peggy Lee, Sarah Vaughan, Ella Fitzgerald."

Even as a girl, she knew she wanted to sing. "I played a clarinet in school -- I was first chair -- so that helped with my phrasing. But I knew I didn't want to play clarinet the rest of my life. I always had singing in the back of my mind."

Though she skipped college and went to work as a secretary, Connor would sit in with a local college jazz band. The band used arrangements by Stan Kenton, and Connor learned to admire the Stan Kenton orchestra.

"He had the greatest progressive jazz band in the world," she says. "There was nothing to equal him."

In 1947, Connor took the plunge. She moved to New York City -- where, after one lean, hungry year, she snagged a job with bandleader Claude Thornhill. When she had been on the road for five years with Thornhill's band, she got the magic call from Stan Kenton.

It was a break she had never imagined. "I hit it lucky," she exalts.

"I was with another band, broadcasting from New Orleans, and June Christy heard me on the radio. She told Stan about me, they heard some of my tapes, he called me, and I joined the band. I was sort of similar to June, and Stan liked that sound."

Kenton, Connor recalls, was wonderful to work for.

"It was exciting, very challenging to sing with Stan. He was marvelous," she says. "He wasn't really a boss, just like one of the other musicians, no distinction. He was very helpful. He was sort of like a father figure to me."

After only 10 months, though, Connor left Kenton's band. Six years of road life had caught up with her.

"Physically, I couldn't take any more," she sighs.

In the '60s and '70s, Connor kept busier than many jazz singers. She toured Japan, played clubs, and cut a few albums (including "Double Exposure," a joint project with Maynard Ferguson, a fellow veteran of the Kenton band). A late-'80s release, "New Again," put her back in the spotlight for good.

Connor is a good torch singer. Ballads, critics agree, are what she does best. They are a singer's biggest challenge (Connor cites "Lush Life" and "Round Midnight" as two toughies) but Connor sings them with easy grace, taking a straightforward approach. "I like simplicity," she says.

"I like to do really sad things," she adds. " 'Angel Eyes,' songs like that. With a swinger you concentrate more on the rhythmic thing. With a ballad you have to put much more of yourself into it. You have to think of the lyrics and what they mean to you."

Discussing what has been seen as her comeback, Connor modestly credits the shifting musical styles.

"People change a lot. The more mature they get, the more they start listening to jazz and classical music," she says. "I think now people want to hear the lyrics of a song, rather than people mumbling their words."