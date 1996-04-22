NIAGARA FALLS POLICE CALLS

SATURDAY

P.M.

4:30 -- 1026 Cleveland Ave., assault. Alycia C. Goldsmith said a man threw a beer bottle at her that was half-full, striking her foot.

4:50 -- 510 Sixth St., arrest. David P. Leroy, 36, charged with disorderly conduct.

6:40 -- 2461 Cudaback Ave., arrest. Gary T. Atkinson, 32, charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and was detained for the state Department of Environmental Conservation for fishing without a license.

9:30 -- 1838 Weston Ave., arrest. Christopher N. Seguin, 33, charged with assault after a woman said he threw her onto a bed and slapped her in the face, then threw her into a wall.

10:32 -- 638 37th St., arrest. Ricardo P. Jimenez, 16, of Ashland Avenue, charged with assault and menacing after a 13-year-old boy said he threatened to kill him with a handgun and punched him in the head, while another youth punched and kicked him while on the ground, breaking his nose.

11:40 -- 1818 South Ave., arrest. Johnny J. Newton, 48, charged with assault after his wife said he and punched her in the head.

11:58 -- 400 block of 30th Street, assault. Bryan E. Winn said several men in a car jumped out and shoved him off of his bike, breaking his ankle.

SUNDAY

A.M.

12:54 -- Lewiston Road and Chasm Avenue, arrest. James B. Pasko, 49, of McKoon Avenue, charged with operating with suspended insurance, aggravated unlicensed operation, driving while intoxicated, no insurance, failure to keep right and speeding.

1 -- 1000 Portage Road, Tops market, arrest. Sean J. Black, 28, of LaSalle Avenue, charged with petit larceny.

1 -- 2300 block of Main Street, criminal mischief. David Coates said two or three youths threw a rock at his cab, breaking a lighted sign on the top.

1:42 -- 443 Main St., arrest. Cheryl A. Sayer, 25, of Bowanville, Ont., charged with disorderly conduct.

2 -- 1000 block of 19th Street, suspected child abuse. A woman said a woman offered marijuana to her two young children, slapped one on the face and pushed him to the ground.

2:02 -- 241 15th St., robbery. Laurie Sheeley said a man asked her to call a cab, then pulled out a gun and demanded money. When she said she had none he grabbed her gold chain and left, she said.

2:07 -- Alley behind 500 19th St., arrest. Wilfred Borges, 44, of 20th Street, charged with driving while intoxicated, wrong way, failure to yield the right of way, passing a stop sign and operating with a suspended license.

2:10 -- 443 Main St., arrest. Sherry M. Grill, 31, of Oshawa, Ont., charged with driving while intoxicated.

2:30 -- 1739 North Ave., menacing. Ernest L. Nelson said a man fought with him, causing scratches on his neck, and threatened to kill him.

3:40 -- 1600 block of Eighth Street, larceny. Dawn M. Forsythe said someone took her purse with a cellular phone, five credit cards, keys and assorted personal papers from her friend's vehicle. Sheila M. Traficante said someone took her purse with papers, a credit card, windbreaker and a key.

3:57 -- 516 Ferry Ave., larceny and criminal mischief. Jason E.B. Tuin said someone broke a window in his truck and took 60 CDs, sunglasses, a windbreaker and personal papers.

5:55 -- 1628 Falls St., arson. Terry R. Kirkland said someone threw a match on the seat of his truck, which was destroyed by fire.

11:45 -- Alley behind 539 Tronolone Place, criminal mischief. Amanda I. Reed said a woman kicked her car while she was stopped in traffic on the Rainbow Bridge, followed her to her home and again kicked the car.

P.M.

12:40 -- 300 block of 77th Street, harassment. A 15-year-old girl said a man picked her up and threw her to the floor.

1:05 -- 500 block of Niagara Street, assault. John H. Allen said a man punched him in the head, knocking him out after Allen refused to give him some money.