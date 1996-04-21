TIME TO CALL THE PROFESSIONALS

Q. My 3-year-old son is always saying he wants us to hurt him and he wants cars to run him over and things like that. Is this normal behavior or is it something we should talk to the doctor about or what?

A. Even at the young age of 3, it is not normal for a child to repeatedly talk about wanting to be hurt, child psychiatrists say. The child should be taken seriously, and he should be evaluated by a psychiatrist, psychologist or social worker trained to work with preschoolers.

"As far as researchers know at this point, the impulse that drives a 3-year-old to say he wants to hurt himself is the same impulse that drives a 50-year-old who says he's going to kill himself," says Dr. Donald McKnew, a child psychiatrist in Washington, D.C., who spent more than two decades studying depressed children of all ages for the National Institutes of Health.

McKnew, co-author of the new book "Growing Up Sad: Childhood Depression and Its Treatment" (Norton, $25), will never forget the time a 3 1/2 -year-old he was evaluating stood up in a chair and took a head-first dive onto the floor.

"I had asked him if he ever had thoughts of wanting to end his life," says McKnew, a clinical professor at George Washington University Medical School. "The boy said, 'Yes, but I can't do it.' I asked him what he had tried to do, and before I could get to him, he had stood up and dived onto the floor without even trying to break his fall."

Luckily, the boy was not hurt.

"He got up and said, 'See, I can't do it.' He had tried this many times before and was discouraged," McKnew says.

One parent from Pineville, N.C., says her child said similar things at age 3, but it turned out he was just trying to be manipulative.

"For example, he'd be eating cookies, and we'd tell him to only have two, and he'd get upset and say these things," Denise Chew says.

"I think it has to do with a child who is real smart, because my son is 10 now and is in the gifted program. He knows exactly what to do to push your buttons so that you get upset. Even at 3 he knew it was very shocking to parents to hear him talk about being run over or hurt."

McKnew says all suicide attempts are manipulative, and he has seen so many depressed children that he takes them seriously until proven otherwise.

"I have always assumed these children were dead serious, that they have a terrible pain in their hearts and that they may well do something very dangerous," McKnew says.

Dr. Gail Alexander, the director of child and adolescent psychiatry at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, agrees.

"A youngster who says these things is as suicidal as a youngster can get," she says.

When evaluating a child like this, Dr. Alexander says a professional should examine the child's sleep and eating patterns, the atmosphere in the family, how well he plays with other children and his level of anxiety. McKnew adds to that list any family history of depression, the child's ability to control his emotions and the quality of his attachments to his parents.

"In depressed children, you may find they're either glued to their mother and you can't pull them off, or the other extreme -- they don't care if their mother is in the room or not," McKnew says.

It is very difficult to diagnose depression in a 3-year-old, McKnew says, which is why it is important to seek out someone with experience in the field.

"You have to judge more on behavior and not so much on what they are able to verbalize," he says. "It's a little easier at 4 and 5. By the time they're 6, you can use the same kind of evaluation you use with an adult."

To find treatment, parents can start by asking for a referral from their primary health provider. But McKnew says parents shouldn't be surprised if they find themselves having to drive to the nearest university or children's medical center to find a qualified therapist.

"If he doesn't get treatment, he could become aggressive to himself or others," Dr. Alexander says. 'He is at risk of hurting himself."

With proper treatment, McKnew says the outlook is good.

"Given timely and appropriate help, most depressed children can be helped to live a normal and productive life," he says.

