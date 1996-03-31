REVENGE A POSSIBLE MOTIVE IN PLAYGROUND SHOOTING

A 17-year-old Millicent Avenue youth who was shot in the back Saturday on the city's East Side was listed in serious condition today in the Erie County Medical Center intensive-care unit.

Patrick St. John was reportedly shot at the Johnson Street playground, then ran to his girlfriend's apartment on Fox Street at about 5:30 p.m. Saturday, police said.

"It's in retaliation to a shooting that happened prior, we think," said Sgt. Anthony Costantino of the Homicide Bureau.

No arrests have been made.