'BOOM-BOOM' ROARS THROUGH TPC FIELD COUPLES LETS GAME MAKE SOME NOISE IN DRAMATIC FINISH

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. -- Golf can be a game of deafening silence, but the big moments are still measured in decibels.

On Sunday at The Players Championship, there was a Sonic Boom-Boom. Ear-splitting, brain-rattling roars twice reverberated around the TPC-Sawgrass Stadium course, and they heralded the return of a wayward superstar.

Fred Couples, riddled by self-doubt after back problems the last two years, shot a final-round record 64 to capture the $630,000 winner's check and his first PGA Tour victory since August 1994. Couples closed with a dramatic eagle-birdie burst on the intimidating 16th and 17th holes, beating Colin Montgomerie and Tommy Tolles by four strokes with an 18-under-par 270 total.

"I like to make my game talk a little bit," said Couples, the player they call "Boom-Boom," who shot rounds of 66, 72, 68 and 64.

In the finale of the PGA Tour's richest tournament, Couples' game screamed, and his boisterous fans followed.

Boom. After barely clearing water with a 220-yard 2-iron approach at the par-5 16th hole, Couples drained a 25-foot eagle putt to seize the lead, leapfrogging Montgomerie and Tolles.

Tolles was on the 14th green when he heard the roar. He looked at partner David Duval. "We thought 20,000 people had just won the lottery," Tolles said.

"You didn't have to tell me who holed it or what it was for," said Montgomerie, who was walking to the 16th tee when the eagle landed. "It was loud enough. You know exactly what is happening ahead with him."

Said Tolles: "You don't hear a lot of roars any louder than the one I heard today. And I've been to The Masters before, and I've seen Nicklaus make birdies and heard him make birdies. But this was something."

Boom. After safely hitting a 9-iron onto the infamous island par-3 17th green, Couples barely breathed on a downhill 25-foot birdie putt and it curled into the cup.

"Funny enough, it sounded like those same 20,000 people won the lottery for a second time," said Tolles.

"That was quite a racket going on over there," said Montgomerie, who had just gotten wet with a 3-wood approach at the 16th hole. "Honestly, I thought someone made a one on 17. I thought someone had holed it. But it was just his putt for two."

When Couples is on, he can produce electricity and magnetism that few players can match. On Sunday, his game crackled. He started the day four shots behind Tolles, in a seven-way tie for fifth.

By day's end, after methodically picking up strokes and picking off the field, he had his 12th tour victory, the most significant since his lone major victory, the 1992 Masters.

Before the eagle, Couples trailed Montgomerie and Tolles by one. Eighteen minutes later, as he strode to the 18th tee after Tolles bogeyed No. 15 and Montgomerie bogeyed No. 16, Couples' lead was three.

"To finish the way he did, you just have to bow to that and say well-played," said Montgomerie, the 31-year-old Scot who still seeks his first American victory. This was Montgomerie's third runner-up finish in a big U.S. tournament: he was beaten in playoffs at the 1994 U.S. Open and the 1995 PGA Championship. "To finish 3-2-4 around here, that's just terrific stuff."

Besides shooting the lowest final round in the tournament's 23-year history, Couples also became the first to win twice at Pete Dye's Stadium Course, where the tournament moved in 1982. Couples also won in 1984.

"I hate to say it, but it was a pretty easy 64," said Couples, 36. "I climbed up the leader board and finished up strong. . . . This tournament ranks right up there with the best tournament I've had. I really think I'm back. I've slowly proved to myself that if I feel good I can beat everybody."

Couples' confidence and game have sometimes sagged since he was beset by back trouble at the 1994 Doral-Ryder Open, since diagnosed as a herniated disk. After being sidelined three months, he came back to win the Buick Open in Michigan in August 1994. But he aggravated the back after winning two European events early last year, and 1995 was his first winless season on tour since 1989.

Couples has severely curtailed his practice regimen, and he now undergoes treatment every other week with Tommy Boers, a Georgia therapist.

"I came into this year not knowing if I could win out here again," Couples said. "I'm a good golfer; I think I am great at times. The first time I hurt my back I didn't think it was that big a deal, but when it went bad last year, I thought it might (prevent me from being great again). But Tom has helped me a lot. I really feel good again. I owe a great deal to him."