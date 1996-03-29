MICHAEL MCGEE, BRIDE TRAVEL TO POLYNESIA

Catholic Church of the Little Flower, Coral Gables, Fla., was the setting at 8:30 p.m. March 16 for the wedding of Maria Gabriela Tinoco and Michael Robert McGee Jr. A reception was given in Biltmore Country Club. Juan Antonio and Maria Eugenia Canessa de Tinoco of Miami, Fla., are parents of the bride. The bridegroom's parents are Michael R. and Bonnie A. McGee of Buffalo. A graduate of Miss Porter's School and Tufts University School of Engineering, the bride is an environmental engineer with Montgomery-Watson, San Francisco, Calif. The bridegroom is a graduate of Nichols School and Tufts and spent one year in Oxford University, Oxford, England. He is an investment banker in the San Francisco office of Robertson, Stephens & Co. After traveling in French Polynesia, the couple will be at home in San Francisco.