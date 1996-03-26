YOUNG PITINO DISCIPLE LEAVING MARSHALL TO TAKE HEAD JOB AT FLORIDA

Pitino ball is headed to Florida.

Marshall coach Billy Donovan, perhaps the favorite of Kentucky coach Rick Pitino's intense, young disciples, will be introduced today as the Gators' basketball coach, several sources confirmed to the Orlando Sentinal and Florida Times-Union Tuesday.

Donovan, 30, will succeed Lon Kruger, who left a week ago after six seasons at Florida to take the head-coaching job at Illinois.

After a second interview Tuesday in Huntington, W.Va., Donovan was offered the job by Florida athletic director Jeremy Foley, sources said. Donovan accepted, and he and his wife, Christine, flew back to Gainesville with Foley for meetings on campus with Florida academic and athletic officials.

Donovan flew back to Huntington on Tuesday night to tell his team of his departure. He will return to Gainesville today for a news conference.

Foley declined further comment "until the process is complete."

The starting point guard on Pitino's 1987 Providence team that reached the Final Four, Donovan was an assistant under Pitino at Kentucky from 1989 until he took the Marshall job in 1994. The youngest Division I head coach when he was hired at Marshall two years ago, is 35-20 in two seasons.

Donovan has copied Pitino's coaching style, using a fast-break, three-point-shooting offense and a full-court, pressing defense.

Donovan will sign a five-year contract at Florida, sources said. Donovan had two guaranteed years left on a rollover contract at Marshall, where he was paid a little more than $100,000 per year. Financial terms of Donovan's deal with Florida were being finalized, but the package likely will be worth about $400,000 annually.

Younger Bartow named

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- Murry Bartow was on the Alabama-Birmingham bench as a player back in the early 1980s when father Gene Bartow coached the Blazers to national prominence after quitting UCLA.

It's the younger Bartow who's in charge now.

UAB assistant Murry Bartow, 34, took over as head coach Tuesday when his father stepped aside after nearly 19 years as the school's one and only basketball coach.

Gene Bartow will remain as athletic director at least through October 1997, when his contract runs out.

Bartow, 64, compiled a 365-204 record in 17 seasons at UAB and sent 12 teams to the NCAA Tournament. With just three losing seasons in his 34 years as a head coach and an overall record of 647-353, he is the 15th winningest coach in Division I.

Murry Bartow played under his father from 1981 to 1985, and he was part of the team that gained a berth in the NCAA round of eight in 1982 only five years after Bartow gave up the UCLA coaching job to build an athletic program from scratch at UAB.

The Blazers last appeared in the NCAA Tournament in 1994, and the goal is to get back.

"This is a dream come true for me," said Murry Bartow, who worked under his father for the last seven years. "Those early '80s days were great days. I think we can do that again."

Murry Bartow began his coaching career under Indiana coach Bob Knight in 1985. He worked with the 1986-87 championship team before moving on to William and Mary, where he was an assistant and recruiting director.

Collins gets new job

CHICAGO -- Jimmy Collins, passed over for the Illinois coaching job when Lou Henson retired, is the new coach at Illinois-Chicago.

Collins, 48, replaces Bob Hallberg, whose record was 133-129 in nine years with Illinois-Chicago, including 10-18 last season. He was reassigned to an administrative job.

Collins was an Illinois assistant and recruiter since 1983. When Henson retired, he recommended that Collins replace him. But Illini athletic director Ron Guenther selected Kruger.

Robinson to enter NBA

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- Center Darnell Robinson is giving up his final year of eligibility at Arkansas to enter the NBA draft.

"I gave as much to the University of Arkansas as I possibly could," the 6-foot-11 Robinson said. "I wish the Razorbacks nothing but success in the future."

Robinson missed 13 games this season because of a broken bone in his foot, but averaged 12.7 points and seven rebounds per game. He and Lee Wilson were co-captains on the Razorback team that finished 20-13 and advanced to the third round of the NCAA Tournament.

As a sophomore, Robinson averaged 6.4 points and 3.8 rebounds per game. He missed two games and Arkansas (32-7) reached the NCAA final.