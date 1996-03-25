NIAGARA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL COACH RESIGNS

Niagara University women's basketball coach Janice Cheney resigned Monday, less than a month after the Purple Eagles exceeded preseason forecasts by placing fourth in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference.

In a released issued by the university, Cheney said she was "leaving Niagara for personal reasons to pursue other career objectives."

Cheney served as a Niagara assistant for six years, including an eight-game stint as interim head coach in 1991-92. She was named head coach before the 1994-95 season and leaves with a record of 25-37. The Purple Eagles were 12-15 this season, placing fourth in the conference after being picked for eighth place in the preseason coaches' poll.

No successor has been named.

WOMEN'S HOCKEY: Colby College sophomore Meaghan Sittler, a resident of East Amherst, has been named co-player of the year and a first-team all-star by the Eastern College Athletic Conference. Sittler led the nation in scoring with 41 goals and 41 assists. She shared player-of-the-year honors with Providence defender Alana Blahoski.

BASEBALL: Erie Community edged Waubonsee (Ill.), 7-6, in the opening game of their double-header to give coach Joe Bauth his 100th victory in five seasons with the Kats. Frank Zorechek (Lafayette) had two hits for ECC while Derek Hitchens (St. Mary's of Lancaster) earned the save. Waubonsee took the nightcap, 13-0. . . . Aaron Mindel had two of Niagara's four hits and drove in a run in the Purple Eagles' 11-2 loss to Bowling Green in Fort Myers, Fla. Niagara is 1-5.

LACROSSE: Canisius lost its early share of first place in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference by dropping a 16-6 decision to Fairfield at the Demske Complex. Cort Knodel (St. Francis) had two goals and two assists for the Griffs (1-5, 1-1). Fairfield is 3-4, 2-0. . . . Niagara gave up 11 second-half goals in a 19-9 loss to Providence at the Demske Complex. Jeff O'Conner scored five times for the Purple Eagles (0-2).