KAUFMAN PARK IN LINE FOR PLAYGROUND EQUIPMENT

A tiny Town of Tonawanda park that has seen a lot of bad news over the years is about to get a glimpse of the opposite.

Kaufman Park -- the only patch of green for families living in the town's industrial section off River Road -- is going to receive much-needed playground equipment and sandboxes this summer, officials said Monday.

The half-acre park is a stone's throw from the FMC Corp. chemical plant that was hit by an explosion last August. The blast killed one employee, injured several others and sent families fleeing acrid clouds of smoke and toxic runoff.

Years before that, a series of explosions at the plant killed one worker and injured 12.

"We need to do more for the families there," said County Legislator Charles M. Swanick, D-Kenmore, who secured the funding for the park improvements.

"They've had to deal with a lot -- traffic, dust, odors from the plant. This park is the only place for the kids to go. It's the only green space out there."

The playground equipment was purchased through a $1,000 grant given by FMC to Swanick for setting up emergency meetings between residents and FMC. The county chipped in the remaining $1,200.

The Tonawanda Town Board Monday accepted the money for Kaufman Park, which is a town playground. Among the additions will be rocking horses for children and boat-shaped sandboxes.