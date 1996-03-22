BUFFALO TEACHER, 5 OTHERS FACE DRUG CHARGES

A Buffalo elementary school teacher was indicted Friday along with five others on drug charges in connection with a Bronx-to-Buffalo cocaine ring.

Carmen M. Rivera, 39, of Fargo Avenue, a teacher at the School 33 Bilingual Center on Elk Street, was released on $7,500 bail after she pleaded innocent to a drug-conspiracy charge before acting State Supreme Court Justice Joseph P. McCarthy.

School Superintendent Albert Thompson said school officials will review the case to determine if Ms. Rivera will be suspended.

Ms. Rivera was indicted by an Erie County grand jury along with a man who lives with her, two Bronx natives who were arrested last month on heroin charges, a Fuller Street man and a Niagara Street woman.

The suspects are accused of shipping large quantities of cocaine from the Bronx to Buffalo.

The indictment, which followed a three-month probe of the alleged cocaine ring, also names these suspects:

Fernando Sabala, 40, who lives with Ms. Rivera at 16 Fargo.

Jorge Jiminian, 34, a Bronx native now living at 346 Elmwood Ave.

Jorge Lajara, 35, a Bronx native, also of the Elmwood Avenue address.

Miguel Borquez, 33, of 32 Fuller St.

Leonor Maldonado, 26, of 612 Niagara St.

Jiminian and Lajara were arrested Feb. 20 on charges of possessing more than a pound of heroin on the Thruway in Amherst. Jiminian, who is being held in lieu of bail on the heroin charge, also was arraigned Friday.

Lajara, who is free on $10,000 bail in the heroin case, and the three other cocaine ring defendants will be arraigned Thursday, according to District Attorney Kevin M. Dillon and prosecutor Glenn Pincus. Dillon said Sabala and Borquez are jailed and Ms. Maldonado is free on bail.