NATIONAL FUEL GAS ADOPTS 'POISON PILL'

National Fuel Gas Co. has adopted a shareholder rights plan that will make it more difficult for the Buffalo-based company to be acquired without the consent of its board of directors, the firm said Thursday.

The plan, which still must be approved by the federal Securities and Exchange Commission, would grant shareholders rights that can be exercised if an investor acquires at least 10 percent of the company's stock or announces a plan to acquire a stake of that size through a tender offer or an exchange offer. National Fuel will have the right to redeem the rights under certain circumstances.

"Over 1,700 American public companies have adopted such plans and we believe that our shareholders should receive the same protections," said Bernard J. Kennedy, National Fuel's chairman, president and chief executive officer.

Kennedy said the National Fuel board is not aware of any attempt to acquire the company. The company said it would release the details of the shareholder rights plan after it is approved by the SEC.