CURRICULUM COORDINATOR SEEN NEEDED IN DEPEW

The chairman of a Depew schools improvement team said Thursday the district needs to hire a curriculum coordinator to bring cohesion to instruction.

Calling the concern, "a deficit in our schools," Dennis Sajdak, chairman of the Middle School Compact For Learning team, told officials that school improvement teams are hampered by a lack of continuity and consistency in curriculum.

He said the issue has been a roadblock to the teams for the past three years.

He cited textbooks that do not follow informational or instructional sequence from grade to grade and individual educators teaching what they believe to be important as examples of inconsistent curriculum practices.

"We aren't sitting here with blinders on. We've recognized this problem for a long time," said Board President June Jasinski.

She said she agrees that a district coordinator is needed and that the main inhibitor is finding funds for such a position.