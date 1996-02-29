LEFTOVERS FROM UNIVERSITY GAMES NOURISH WNY

The Buffalo Convention and Visitors Bureau is touting record success booking events, thanks in no small part to the existence of the Burt P. Flickinger Athletic Center downtown. I think the time has come to appreciate the 1993 World University Games that contributed to this success.

The Games are often bashed as wasteful and misguided, but they were an athletic success, and the facilities created for them (especially the Flickinger Center and UB Stadium) continue to generate economic and quality-of-life benefits for Western New York.

ROBERT MAZIERSKI

Cheektowaga