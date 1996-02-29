CONSERVATION EASEMENTS CALLED BEST FOR LANDOWNERS

Conservation easements currently are the best way for landowners, public or private, to protect open or green space from overdevelopment, but there are still loopholes, a conservation authority told an audience of Grand Island residents Thursday night.

Speaking in Town Hall, Adam S. Walters, the newly elected president of the Western New York Land Conservancy, said there is no way of forever protecting any community from commercial development of green space.

Therefore, conservation easements are not yet considered good long-term planning tools, he said.

The concept of conservation easements to protect environmental resources is still too young to have been definitively tested in the courts, Walters said.

He also discussed potential tax benefits to landowners inherent in such agreements, as well as shortcomings and other alternatives.

The Western New York Land Conservancy is a private, non-profit, tax-exempt corporation supported by memberships, donations and grants, he said.

The conservancy believes that woodlands, wetlands, farms, water resources and related plant and animal life are all threatened by the encroachment of commercial and residential development.

The Town of Grand Island and the Land Conservancy recently reached an agreement on a conservation easement at Gun Creek, a 20-acre tract of trees and wetlands that is part of a 200-acre hardwood forest south of Ransom Road.

The agreement is "in perpetuity," or intended to be forever. Whether that will hold up 50 years or more from now is a question, Walters said.

Grand Island has under study a proposed town conservation easement ordinance. A public hearing is tentatively scheduled for April 1.