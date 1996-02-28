BOARD MAY VOTE AT NEXT MEETING TO ABOLISH POLICE

The Hamburg Village Board could vote to abolish the Police Department when it meets Monday night.

"The contract between the town and village and Deloitte & Touche numbers are correct. There is a three-year contract," Mayor John S. Thomas said Wednesday night, adding it's possible the vote could be Monday. "The attorneys are cleaning up the language now. It should be ready by Monday."

The contract with the town will save the village $500,000 to $600,000 per year, he said.

Police officers have criticized the study of police-service options by the accounting firm Deloitte & Touche and maintain the village would save less than $100,000.

After police officers presented their report at a public hearing Feb. 20, the village re-examined its figures and is standing by the larger savings, the mayor said.

Town Supervisor Patrick H. Hoak and the mayor both said it would cost the village about $768,000 to contract with the town for police services. The previous estimate of $725,000 was based on last year's figures, Hoak said.

It costs the village $1,275,000 to operate the Police Department, according to figures published by the Village Board. If the village abolished the Police Department and the town took over protection of the village without a contract, it would cost the village $913,000, Hoak said.

"We are waiting for a decision from the village," Hoak said.

Meanwhile, negotiations between the Village of Hamburg and the Police Benevolent Association regarding the future of police apparently have broken down.

The village's labor attorney, Andrew P. Fleming, notified the union Wednesday afternoon that it is the village's position that the union is not willing to negotiate.

"I'm a little confused. I don't recall saying anything near that," said Glenn F. Morlock, president of the PBA.

Three weeks ago, the village offered retirement incentives to police officers if the PBA would agree to support the abolition of the Police Department. The PBA represents eight police officers on the 14-member force.

The PBA did not respond to the retirement-incentive offer until receiving a letter Tuesday from Fleming.

"We want to resume and formalize our negotiations as it is the intention of our client (the Village Board) to consider the abolishment of the Police Department and enter into a contract for work that is presently done by members of your collective-bargaining unit," the letter stated.

Morlock sent a letter by facsimile to Fleming Wednesday laying out conditions by which the union might be willing to cooperate with the village's efforts.

They include making retirement feasible for all officers wishing to retire, assurance that all officers who don't retire will be guaranteed continuous employment with the Town of Hamburg and a stipulation that negotiations and arrangements must be legal.

"In addition to the above points and in view of the overwhelming support for the Police Department presented by the citizens of the village, . . . it is now the position of the PBA that any attempt to abolish the Police Department must be subject to the informed consent of the voters of this village via a permissive referendum," Morlock wrote to Fleming.

He asked Fleming to contact him "should your clients find these conditions acceptable."

Fleming responded late Wednesday afternoon with a hand-delivered letter stating Morlock has "confirmed that your union . . . is not willing to negotiate with the Village of Hamburg."

Fleming also stated the village accepts Morlock's letter as the union's final word on negotiating the matter.

The Command Officer's Union, representing five police officers, has filed an unfair labor practice charge with the Public Employment Relations Board because it says the village refused to negotiate with the union over the issue. The village also tried to negotiate with the PBA concerning the command officers, said spokesman Lt. Timothy Lalley.

Lalley said the officers union was contacted by Village Attorney Robert G. Walsh Wednesday, but union president Lt. Joseph G. Wittmeyer told him it was not appropriate to speak because of the charges filed with PERB.

More than 400 attended the public hearing last week on abolishing the Police Department, with most speaking in favor of the department. But the mayor said he has talked to many who were at the meeting who support the abolition but felt too intimidated by the angry crowd to speak out.

"If the people want us abolished, let them decide," Lt. Lalley said. "The Village Board can rest assured there will be a referendum on this, whether they want it or not."