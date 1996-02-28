1. The mistreatment of Native Americans by white settlers and soldiers is the unusual topic for Arthur Kopit's drama "Indians." The play, featuring students from Fredonia State College's theater arts department, tells the story of Indian "relocation" and Buffalo Bill Cody's Wild West Show. The view, however, is through the eyes of the native peoples affected. The show will be presented at the college's Marvel Theatre in the Rockefeller Arts Center, off Central Avenue, Fredonia. Tickets are $10 for adults; $7.50 for students; $7 for adults in groups of 10 or more. The box office phone number is 673-3501.

2. Those in the know -- who can tell you what "bored and stroked," "cherrying," and "decked," "dumped" and "Frenched" mean -- will be congregating this weekend at the 39th annual Clutch Artists Autorama at the Buffalo Convention Center. The show begins Friday, from 5 to 10 p.m., and continues for two more days, beginning at noon and going to 10 p.m. Saturday and 8:30 p.m. Sunday. Celebrities appearing between the gleaming custom cars, trucks and other motors will be Gena Lee Nolin from "Baywatch" and Taran Noah Smith, youngest son on TV's "Home Improvement." The show is completely accessible, and tickets are $9 for adults, $4 for children 4 to 12.

3. Three music students from the University at Buffalo are featured performers in the First Sundays at Four Annual Young Artists Concert on, of course, Sunday, at 4 p.m. Flutists Gretchen Rowe and Karen Kohlhagen and oboist Keara Kowal will present works by Bach, Vivaldi, Haydn and others, assisted by Fred Albrecht on bassoon and Herbert Tinney on harpsichord. The concert will be at Church of the Ascension, Linwood Avenue at North Street. Admission is $8 for adults, $5 for senior citizens and students. Children 12 and under are admitted free. A free Meet the Artists reception follows the performance.

4. How private are our lives? In the age of electronic surveillance and nearly universal computer access, can anyone keep his personal affairs secret anymore? On Tuesday, the Bistro Bookers welcome state Supreme Court Justice Penny Wolfgang to a discussion of the book "The Right to Privacy," by Ellen Alderman and Caroline Kennedy. The free program will be held at the Park Lane, Delaware Avenue at Gates Circle, with preliminary social hour at 5:30 p.m. and discussion beginning at 6:30. Dinner will be available after the discussion. No reservations are required.

5. The Theater District turns into Sesame Street for the weekend when the Muppets take over Shea's Performing Arts Center. "Let's Be Friends," the latest production of Sesame Street Live, is a story familiar to anyone who was ever 5. Zoe and Elmo start a friendship club for red and orange monsters, but soon find out that everyone wants to join. In subplots, Cookie Monster needs to clean his room and Telly gets a haircut. Performances are today and Friday at 7 p.m.; Saturday at 10:30 a.m. and 2 and 5:30 p.m., and Sunday at 1 and 4:30 p.m. Tickets are $12.50 for adults, $11 for children 10 and under.