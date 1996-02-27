LEAVING HIS FRIENDS

Who needs "Friends" when you have a lucrative job offer?

Jamie McDermott, the young NBC honcho who has overseen the network's wildly successful sitcom "Friends" and its No. 1 drama, "ER," is considering a new job -- at ABC.

Ms. McDermott, 31, senior vice president of prime-time series for NBC, has been given a four-month leave of absence while she negotiates with ABC for its top programming job.

If she lands the job, Ms. McDermott would be the first woman to head a network entertainment division.

Ms. McDermott started at NBC in 1987. Her father, Jay Tarses, created or collaborated on "The Tony Randall Show," "Buffalo Bill" and "The Days and Nights of Molly Dodd."