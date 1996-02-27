FOR FIRST TIME, MAN WINS BAKE-OFF

Kurt Wait, a California single father, Tuesday became the first man ever to win the Super Bowl of home baking, as his macadamia fudge torte won him the grand prize in the Pillsbury Bake-Off.

Wait offered a concoction featuring devil's food cake mix, canned sliced pears, nuts and butterscotch-caramel-fudge topping. The tasty treat garnered Wait $1 million.

Wait, 43, a business analyst from Redwood City, Calif., and the single father of an 8-year-old son, competed with dozens of other cooks from across the country. Until Tuesday, 32 men had won prizes over the years, but none had walked away with the top award.

Every two years, 100 amateur cooks march into a ballroom full of kitchenettes to whip up a cookbook full of recipes using products manufactured by Pillsbury and its various subsidiaries.

Part kitsch, part chemistry, part king-sized publicity stunt, the 47-year-old Bake-Off has been celebrating home cooking for so long that it has become an American institution of sorts.

Wait said he taught himself to cook in college and honed his craft by reworking recipes from Bon Appetit magazine.

In his 20s, he said, he cooked for a house full of male roommates, and during his marriage, he cooked the family meals.

After his divorce, he said, he found himself in the kitchen more often, "because I had so much time on my hands."

"Is he married?" one reporter demanded as Pillsbury's news conference announcing the winner began. No, came the reply, and he isn't seeing anyone.

"Well, he will be now!" yelled another.